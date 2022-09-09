Ontario driver busted for speeding while on the way to G road test: police

An Ontario driver will have to rebook their G road test after getting pulled over by police for speeding on the way to take the exam Friday.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says officers caught the G2 driver going 113km/h in a 60 km/h zone, nearly twice the posted speed limit, in Oakville, Ont.

According to police, the driver said they were running late for their G class road test, and were speeding to get there.

“They didn’t make it,” the tweet reads. “Luckily they didn’t crash.”

The driver was charged with stunt driving. In Ontario, the penalties for stunt driving include a 30-day roadside driver’s licence suspension, and a 14-day vehicle impoundment, if police pull the driver over.