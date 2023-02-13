Ontario driver allegedly caught with mountain of beer cans in car

A car stopped by an OPP RIDE check in Ontario on Friday (Twitter/ OPP West Region). A car stopped by an OPP RIDE check in Ontario on Friday (Twitter/ OPP West Region).

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U-Haul driver's NYC 'rampage' leaves 8 hurt, police say

A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into scooter riders in New York City on Monday, injuring at least eight people before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton