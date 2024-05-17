TORONTO
    • Thunderstorms may kick off long weekend weather but sunshine in the forecast

    People eat lunch on a hot day in Toronto on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette People eat lunch on a hot day in Toronto on Thursday, June 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Torontonians may see a bit of unsettled weather to kick off the first long weekend of the summer.

    Environment Canada says there is a risk of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon in the city, which will see a high of 20 C on Friday.

    The rain is expected to wrap up on Friday evening before more humid conditions arrive on Saturday.

    The national weather agency is calling for cloudy skies and a high of 22 C on Saturday, but it will feel closer to 26 with the humidity.

    Beautiful weather is on tap for the rest of the long weekend, with sunshine and daytime highs of 24 C on Sunday and 25 C on Monday.

    The warm, sunny weather will continue into Tuesday before rain, cloudy skies, and seasonable temperatures round on the rest of the work week.

