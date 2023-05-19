Ontario court orders new murder trial for Jennifer Pan convicted in plot to kill parents

Ontario's top court has ordered a new first-degree murder trial for a Toronto-area woman who was convicted in a murder-for-hire plot against her parents.

Jennifer Pan, then 28, was sentenced in 2015 to life in prison with no parole for 25 years for first-degree murder, and life for attempted murder in a 2010 attack that left her mother dead and her father with a critical head wound.

Her three co-accused -- her on-again, off-again boyfriend Daniel Wong, Lenford Crawford and David Mylvaganam -- were convicted on the same charges.

Pan and the three men appealed and today the Court of Appeal for Ontario ordered new trials for the first-degree murder convictions.

The court says the trial judge erred by suggesting to the jury only two scenarios for the attack - one in which the plan was to murder both parents and another in which the plan was to commit a home invasion and the parents were shot in the course of the robbery.

The Appeal Court says the trial judge should have given the jury second-degree murder and manslaughter as other possible verdicts in the death of Pan's mother.

The court dismissed the appeals on the attempted murder convictions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2023.