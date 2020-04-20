TORONTO -- Durham Region is mourning the death of two long-term residents, who were among the at least 18 people killed in a mass shooting in Nova Scotia over the weekend.

In a statement, the regional chair and chief executive officer for the Regional Municipality of Durham offered his condolences to the family of Dawn and Frank Gulenchyn.

Dawn Gulenchyn was a former employee of Hillsdale Terraces long-term care home and recently retired in 2019.

“Our hearts go out to their family and all families affected by this senseless tragedy,” the statement reads. “As a nation, we are united in these moments of sorrow and grief. We can never understand these senseless acts of violence. But, we hope these communities can find comfort and support in the nation that stands behind them.”

Gunfire erupted on Saturday night in Portapique, Nova Scotia and continued until Sunday, with officials saying the gunman had travelled more than 150 kilometres along rural roads and highways, killing victims and setting property and police vehicles on fire.

The suspect was eventually found 12 hours after the shooting began at a gas station about 90 kilometres away from Portapique. He was fatally shot.

Officials said on Monday that all of the victims were adult and that some were known to the gunman, while others were not.

No further details have been released about the people who died.

The shooting is being called the worst mass killing in modern Canadian history.