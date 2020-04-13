TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford says that he plans on extending the province’s state of emergency by 28 days when the legislature resumes on Tuesday.

Members of Provincial Parliament will return to Queen’s Park for a single day to pass the emergency act and to discuss a bill on education, childcare and municipal housing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford declared a state of emergency on March 17 and has since extended it once for an additional 14 days.

This is a developing news story. More to come.