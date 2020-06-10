TORONTO -- Brampton, Ont. laid a record number of bylaw charges last week against backyard partiers, parking lot loiterers and a hair salon that flouted the rules, as the local medical officer of health warns it is becoming the epicentre of new COVID-19 infections in the region.

"COVID-19 has started to decline from new plateau in our seven day moving average of 40 to 50 new cases per day,” Interim Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh said Wednesday. “But since early June it is also clear that most new cases in Region of Peel are from The City of Brampton."

Using last week’s average, it appears Brampton generated between a sixth to an eighth of all known novel coronavirus infections each day last week, despite being only one twentieth of Ontario's total population.

Meanwhile, the city says it is stepping up enforcement of physical distancing rules with the highest number of bylaw infractions laid last week since the outbreak began.

Regional Councillor Pat Fortini said that last week, bylaw officers busted 24 house parties, four "parking lot gatherings" and a hair salon that was operating against provincial emergency rules.

In one backyard party, Fortini said the occupants "disrespected bylaw" officers and 19 people were charged as a result.

There were also 18 tickets written for people playing team sports in public parks, or using playground equipment or other park amenities against orders.

Loh said 81 Brampton residents have died of COVID-19 so far, while another 499 are still dealing with active infections.

More than 2,100 have made full recoveries from the virus.

In the face of this, the public health unit and the William Osler Health System have expanded testing to reach nearly 1,100 people per day in Peel Region.

On Wednesday, a mobile pop-up testing site will be operating at The Gore Meadows Community Centre until 6 p.m.

Loh said they can expand testing as much as possible, but public behaviour must change if they want to get infections under control.

“Testing and tracing does not stop transmission in the first instance,” he said.