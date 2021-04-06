TORONTO -- Ontario's cabinet is currently discussing whether to issue a stay-at-home order after a request was made by three of the province’s top doctors, sources have confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

On Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford hinted that further restrictions could be coming.

Multiple sources have since confirmed to CTV News Toronto that a stay-at-home order is being considered by the Ontario government but it’s not clear if the order would be issued provincewide or would go into effect regionally.

The province was placed into a shutdown over the weekend, which closed all in-person dining, fitness facilities and personal care services. Retail stores were all allowed to remain open with strict capacity limits.

A stay-at-home was not issued at the time.

On Tuesday, Ford specifically mentioned the regions of Toronto, Peel and York when hinting about further restrictions.

“We're going to have further restrictions moving forward very, very quickly. And again, we have to focus on where we see the problem three regions, York, Peel, in Toronto represents 60 per cent of the COVID cases,” he said.

“When you have an inferno going on somewhere, you have to turn the hoses there, you have to continue doing the whole province, but we're really focusing on the, on the hot areas,” he said.

The consideration of a stay-at-home order comes after a letter was sent to Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health on April 4 saying that stronger measures are required to curb the spread of the super contagious COVID-19 variants.

The letter was signed by Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa, Peel Region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh and Ottawa’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Colin D'Mello

This is a breaking news story. More to come.