TORONTO -- The Ontario government is asking education workers to voluntarily step up and fill staffing gaps in hospitals, long-term care homes, shelters and other congregate settings as those facilities grapple with the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford said on Wednesday that health-care workers are the “true heroes” in the province’s fight to control the pandemic, but they need more support.

“We put out a call to the education workers to come to the aid of our hospital staff,” he said.

The government is asking educational workers who are not engaged in online learning activities, to volunteer at front-line facilities. The volunteer positions include custodial, maintenance, food preparation, children and youth service workers, social workers, and educational assistants.

The province said that all volunteers will receive training and safety equipment. They will also be eligible for Ontario’s temporary pandemic pay and emergency child care.

Ford made the announcement at Queen’s Park alongside Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Lecce said that the voluntary redeployment of education staff should not be indicative of a decision on the government’s part on whether schools will reopen in June.

Schools across the province have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the premier said that an announcement will be made “early next week” on whether they will reopen this academic year.

This is a developing news story. More to come.