TORONTO --
On Saturday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a temporary "pandemic payment" for front-line workers risking their lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These workers would receive an additional $4 an hour for the next sixteen weeks, as well as a possible $250 lump-sum a month if they worked 100 hours or more.
Here are the employees who are eligible for this wage increase:
Health care and long-term care:
Eligible workplaces include acute hospitals, long-term care homes (private, municipal and not-for-profit), licensed retirement homes, and home and community care.
Eligible workers include:
-
Personal support workers
-
Registered nurses
-
Registered practical nurses
-
Nurse practitioners
-
Attendant care workers
-
Auxiliary staff, including:
-
Porters, cook, custodian, housekeeping, laundry facilities and other key workers.
-
Developmental services workers
-
Mental health and addictions workers
Social services:
Eligible workplaces include homes supporting people with developmental disabilities, intervenor residential sites, Indigenous healing and wellness facilities or shelters, shelters for survivors of gender-based violence and human trafficking,yYouth justice residential facilities, licensed children's residential sites, directly operated residential facility, emergency shelters, supportive housing facilities, respite/drop-in centres, temporary shelter facilities,and hotels and motels used for self-isolation and/or shelter overflow.
Eligible workers include:
-
Direct support workers (e.g. developmental service workers, staff in licensed children's residential sites, in-take/outreach workers)
-
Clinical staff
-
Housekeeping staff
-
Security staff
-
Administration personnel
-
Maintenance staff
-
Food service workers
-
Nursing staff
Corrections:
Eligible workplaces include adult correctional facilities and youth justice facilities in Ontario.
Eligible workers include:
-
Correctional officers
-
Youth services officers
-
Nurses
-
Healthcare staff
-
Social workers
-
Food service
-
Maintenance staff
-
Programming personnel
-
Administration personnel
-
Institutional liaison officers
-
TRILCOR personnel
-
Native inmate liaison officers
-
Chaplains