TORONTO -- A day before Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Ontario government announced changes to the school curriculum, committing to strengthening Indigenous learning in Grades 1 to 3 in the next two years, including an introduction to the residential school system.

On Wednesday, the Progressive Conservative government said it hopes to “address the current gap” in Indigenous learning by adding lessons about First Nations people into the social studies curriculum for the first three grades by September 2023. This includes the following:

The role of family and resilience in First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities and nations

First Nations, Métis and Inuit historical and contemporary realities

Indigenous peoples’ interrelationship and connection with the land

The residential school system and the reclamation and revitalization of identity, language, culture and community connections.

The government says the changes are in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action.

The government also committed to providing $23.96 million in Indigenous education funding in 2021-22 “as part of a broader commitment to reconciliation.”

“Including Indigenous content and voices in Ontario’s curriculum – along with mandatory learning on residential schools – is a meaningful way that we can address issues of racism, Indigenous student well-being and advance reconciliation with Indigenous peoples,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement.

“We are also investing more to support Indigenous students, with the aim of boosting graduation rates and enabling economic opportunity for the next generation of Indigenous students.”

The province implemented mandatory Indigenous learning in social studies classes in Grades 4 to 6 and history classes in Grades 7 to 10 in 2018 following years of work by the previous Liberal government. This included mandatory learning about residential schools in Grade 8 and Grade 10.

However, that same year, the newly-elected Progressive Conservative government abruptly cancelled curriculum-writing sessions with Indigenous leaders that would have seen further inclusion of First Nations learning in schools.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the government said that it has been discussing the curriculum revisions with Indigenous partners since 2019.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.