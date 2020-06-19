TORONTO -- Ontario is scaling up its education spending ahead of the next school year, as school boards grapple with new challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CTV News Toronto has learned the Ford government will give school boards $25.5 billion during the 2020-2021 school year, an increase of $736 million compared to the previous school year, to pay for education staff, textbooks, learning materials, technology and other classroom supplies.

The additional spending means the government is now setting aside $12,525 per enrolled student for the upcoming school year -- a 2 per cent or $250 increase from the previous year.

While $15 million is reserved for COVID-19 specific spending, including the hiring of mental health workers and to purchase classroom computers, over $200 million stems from this year’s negotiations with education unions.

The government was forced to restore the Local Priorities Fund during a protracted battle with unions, but rebranded it as the Support for Students Fund, which the government says ensures money is directed towards student needs and will increase the number of custodians in schools.

Another $20 million is being spent on student transportation to account for new COVID-19 alternate seating requirements, while the school operations budget is being increased by $40 million for cleaning.

Government sources say a "major cost driver" of school board funding is student enrollment, which is expected to be higher during the 2020 school year

The government is set to reveal the full funding figures today, and will also outline the potential back-to-school plans for September at a 1 p.m. press conference at Queen's Park on Friday.

The announcement comes two days after an advisory group from the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto released a series of recommendations on how to reopen schools safely.

Medical experts at the hospital stressed the return to school in September is critical to avoid adverse health and welfare consequences.