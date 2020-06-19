Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Ontario allows expanded social bubbles. Here's how to create your circle
Toronto-area drivers, Americans being threatened in Ontario's cottage country
Infectious disease doctor 'wouldn't rule out' another COVID-19 lockdown in Ontario this year
These are the three regions banned from moving forward to Stage 2
Here are the COVID-19 testing centres in Toronto
Loved ones remember those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Ontario