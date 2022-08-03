Ontario allows French accents and other characters on health cards

Francophone Ontarians can now update their health cards to more accurately reflect their legal name.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the Progressive Conservatives said the offering of French language characters on the ID card is part of their plan to make the lettering available on all government identification.

In September 2020, characters such as accents became available on Ontario driver’s licences.

“We are supporting Ontario’s Francophone community and improving their experience when accessing vital government services throughout the province, including health care,” Minister of Health Sylvia Jones said in a statement.

“Franco-Ontarians can now have their name correctly identified on their health card in addition to their driver’s licence and photo card.”

Those who want a new health card can visit a Service Ontario office to request a free replacement. Residents must have proof that their name includes French language characters in an official document proving citizenship, such as a Canadian passport or birth certificate.

An OHIP-eligible immigration document is also acceptable.