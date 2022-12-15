Ontarians unvaccinated against COVID-19 may be more at risk of traffic crashes, study finds
Individuals not vaccinated against COVID-19 may have an increased risk of being involved in a traffic crash in Ontario, a new study has found.
The research was conducted at Sunnybrook Hospital and published in The American Journal of Medicine earlier this month.
The study found that traffic risks were 50 to 70 per cent more frequent for adults who have not been vaccinated compared to those who had received their shots.
The results were similar regardless of the vaccine brand an individual received.
“This does not mean COVID-19 vaccination directly prevents traffic crashes,” Dr. Donald Redelmeier, principal investigator and senior scientist at Sunnybrook Research Institute, said in a statement.
“Instead, it suggests that adults who do not follow public health advice may also neglect the rules of the road.”
Over 11 million people were included in the study. Of those participants, about 16 per cent had not received a COVID-19 vaccine doses.
“Those who had not received a vaccine also were more likely to have a diagnosis of alcohol misuse or depression and less likely to have a diagnosis of sleep apnea, diabetes, cancer, or dementia,” the study found. “About four per cent had a past COVID diagnosis, with no major imbalance between the two groups.”
More than 6,600 car crashes were examined during the course of the study. They were defined as a patient needing to seek emergency care at a hospital and did not include minor crashes or severe ones in which there were deaths at the scene.
The survey found the traffic risks associated with vaccine hesitancy was significantly higher than the risk associated with diabetes or dementia. In fact, it was second only to the risk associated with alcohol misuse.
Redelmeier said the research isn’t meant to make unvaccinated people feel persecuted or to suggest they should stop driving.
“Instead, we suggest they drive a bit more carefully,” he added.
“Physicians counseling patients who decline COVID-19 vaccination could consider safety reminders so their patients do not become traffic statistics.”
Toronto Top Stories
-
LIVE UPDATES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Messy storm affecting millions of Canadians with freezing rain, snow and strong winds
A low-pressure storm system from the U.S. is bringing snow to the Canadian Prairies, freezing rain to Ontario and pushing eastward towards Quebec with more snow Thursday, and then onward to Atlantic Canada.
Federal banking regulator keeps key mortgage stress test rate unchanged
Canada's banking regulator is holding the interest rate used in a key stress test for uninsured mortgages steady.
TREND LINE | Predictions for Trudeau, Poilievre and the other federal leaders in the New Year: Nanos
On CTVNews.ca, pollster Nik Nanos discusses the five major federal parties – what moved the needle for them in 2022, and what do they have to look forward to in the New Year?
Harry, Meghan say royal press playing a 'dirty game' in final Netflix episodes
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vented their grievances against the monarchy on Thursday in the second half of their Netflix documentary series, with Harry describing the royal press machine -- including leaking and planting stories in newspapers -- as a 'dirty game.'
Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'
After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
How to try the TikTok skincare trend ‘skin cycling’
'Skin cycling' involves scheduling the use of skin-care products over multiple days, alternating the ingredients used, in order to achieve the best results, according to multiple videos on the topic.
Tesla stock slips as Elon Musk sells another US$3.58B of its shares
Shares of Tesla rose slightly in midday trading Thursday despite news that CEO Elon Musk sold another US$3.58 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker's stock this week.
Russia warns of 'consequences' if U.S. missiles go to Ukraine
Russia's Foreign Ministry warned Thursday that if the United States confirms reports that it plans to deliver sophisticated air defence missiles to Ukraine, it would be 'another provocative move by the U.S.' that could prompt a response from Moscow.
Montreal
-
Bail granted for man, 45, accused in Montreal hit-and-run that killed Ukrainian girl
The 45-year-old accused in a hit-and-run that killed a Ukrainian girl earlier this week has been released on bail. Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia appeared in a Montreal courtroom Thursday by video conference before being released with conditions.
-
Grandmother, granddaughter killed in Montreal apartment shooting
A 73-year-old woman and her 22-year-old granddaughter were fatally shot in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood early Thursday morning. Their deaths account for the 37th and 38th homicides of 2022, surpassing the 36 homicides recorded in 2021.
-
Dozens of NDG businesses robbed over last few weeks, police investigating
Multiple NDG merchants have been the victims of break-ins over the last few weeks, with the thief or thieves appearing to use the same 'smash and grab' method at each business.
London
-
Bus carrying adults collides with transport truck on 401
The freezing rain and high winds have caused bus cancellations and some school closures across the region.
-
London woman competes in Cross Country Cake off show
Subrina El-kerdi is competing to win a $50,000 prize on CTV’s Cross Country Cake Off show airing on Thursday night with a special two-night event.
-
London man charged in Huron County crash
A London man is charged following a serious crash in Huron County on Wednesday morning. Around 11:30 a.m., police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and an SUV on Morrison Line at Kippen road, just north of Hensall.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged after pedestrian struck at Waterloo roundabout
A 59-year-old man from Waterloo has been charged in connection to a Dec. 9 crash at a Waterloo roundabout that sent a 72-year-old pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Winter storm rolls into Waterloo region, drivers urged to use caution
A winter storm covered much of Waterloo region and the surrounding area in a layer of ice this morning with precipitation expected to change to snow this afternoon.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
Northern Ontario
-
Internationally-trained dentist from Calgary killed in northern Ont. crash
A 51-year-old Calgary, Alta., man has been identified as the victim in a fatal single-vehicle crash in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Weather statements warn of heavy snow headed toward Sudbury, Sault
Environment Canada has issued weather statements for several communities in northeastern Ontario as heavy snow approaches the area.
-
Province spending $139.5M to buy three trainsets for Ontario Northland
The Ontario government is buying three new trainsets as part of its plan to bring back northeastern passenger rail service. The $139.5 million purchase is the next step in the province’s plan to reinstate rail service between Timmins and Toronto.
Ottawa
-
LIVE AT 3:30 P.M.
LIVE AT 3:30 P.M. | Treasury Board president to speak amid reports of public service return-to-office order
Canada's Treasury Board president is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon amid reports that federal public servants will soon be obliged to return to the office.
-
Here's how the city of Ottawa will clear 15 to 25 cm of snow
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow to fall by Saturday morning. The city says "all available resources will be deployed" to respond to the storm.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Environment Canada issues snowfall warning ahead of 'mammoth' winter storm
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
Windsor
-
Windsor police arrest suspect after string of vehicle thefts, commercial break-ins
Windsor police officers have arrested a suspect wanted for a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins at local businesses.
-
Chatham-Kent councillor 'temporarily stepping aside' after cancer diagnosis
A Chatham-Kent councillor says she will be ‘temporarily stepping aside’ from council duties to dedicate her focus on treatment and recovery after a recent breast cancer diagnosis.
-
Two injured following crash involving transit bus
Windsor police say two people were taken to hospital following a crash involving a transit bus.
Barrie
-
Power outages widespread across Barrie and surrounding area
A strong wind storm has knocked out the power in parts of Barrie and surrounding areas.
-
Newmarket declares a Significant Weather Event in anticipation of winter storm: Here's what it means
The Town of Newmarket has declared a Significant Weather Event for Thursday with the anticipated snowfall, freezing and drizzling rain, and blowing snow in the forecast.
-
Wicked winter system to make for a tricky commute: Here’s when to expect it
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Thursday in the Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City, and Washago areas.
Atlantic
-
COVID-19 cases steady in Nova Scotia: report
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19-relateds deaths in its latest reporting period. However, three COVID-19 deaths from previous reporting periods were included in the province’s weekly report Thursday.
-
'Prey-switching' blamed for death of Toronto woman mauled by coyotes in Cape Breton 13 years ago
A new and unusual theory has emerged about the coyotes that killed a young Toronto woman on a Nova Scotia hiking trail 13 years ago.
-
N.B. introduces new French immersion program for students in anglophone sector
New Brunswick has proposed a new French immersion program for the next academic year with the goal of ensuring all students graduate with at least a conversational level of the language.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale
Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting in the community in Douglasdale.
-
Info sought in unsolved murder of Calgary man
Police are continuing to seek suspects in connection with the murder of a Calgary man who went missing from his northeast home earlier this year.
-
'Devastating impact': Sextortion remains a concern in southern Alberta
Police are warning Calgarians about the dangers of sextortion scams, which continue to be a widespread issue.
Winnipeg
-
Man arrested for making sexual comments, confining fast food employees: police
The Winnipeg Police Service has laid charges following four incidents where a man went into a fast food restaurant, locked in a female employee, and made sexual comments.
-
Weather conditions prompt highway closures, bus and school cancellations in Manitoba
A number of Manitoba highways are closed, and schools and buses are cancelled on Thursday morning due to poor winter driving conditions, icy roads and reduced visibility.
-
Messy storm affecting millions of Canadians with freezing rain, snow and strong winds
A low-pressure storm system from the U.S. is bringing snow to the Canadian Prairies, freezing rain to Ontario and pushing eastward towards Quebec with more snow Thursday, and then onward to Atlantic Canada.
Vancouver
-
‘Here to stay’: Director of Chinatown gardens sends message to racist vandals
The director of Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden has a message to whoever is behind racist graffiti in Chinatown.
-
Friend of woman fatally shot in Coquitlam remembers ‘her caring nature’
Stephanie Forster is being remembered as an empathetic, artistic and a hardworking woman.
-
'Thought it was a hoax': Vancouver Island man wins $588K lottery prize
A Vancouver Island man was excited to tell his kids about a recent lottery prize, something he thought may have been a scam at first.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
-
Violent offender arrested 4 days after release, public warning: EPS
A 22-year-old convicted violent offender is back in jail just days after officers issued a public warning about him, Edmonton Police Service announced Thursday.
-
Federal banking regulator keeps key mortgage stress test rate unchanged
Canada's banking regulator is holding the interest rate used in a key stress test for uninsured mortgages steady.