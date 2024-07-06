TORONTO
Toronto

    • One suspect in custody after man stabbed in Mississauga

    Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon) Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon)
    Peel police have taken a woman into custody following a stabbing in Mississauga that sent a man to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

    The incident occurred in the area of Derry and Rexwood Roads, east of Goreway Drive.

    Police say the victim is in stable condition.

    Meanwhile, a female suspect was subsequently apprehended, police say. Officers were initially looking for a second male suspect, who has since been located, and police say he was not involved in the stabbing.

    The circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown. Police say there is no threat to public safety.

