TORONTO -- Two males are in hospital and a third is unaccounted for after an accident involving a fishing boat in a lake south of Peterborough on Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the boat was travelling on the north side of Rice Lake near Wood Duck Drive when it was involved in some sort of accident at around 7 a.m.

They say that all three males on board ended up in the water as a result.

One of them sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto hospital while another sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The third and final male that was on board the boat has not been seen since the incident.

OPP say that members of its marine unit are currently conducting a search of the lake for the male.

An OPP helicopter has also been brought in to assist with that search.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.