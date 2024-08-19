TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person taken to hospital after Scarborough crash

    FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    Share

    One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash in Scarborough Monday afternoon, police say.

    The incident happened near Markham Road and Painted Post Drive. Toronto police say they were called to that area at around 3 p.m.

    One person, who was trapped inside a vehicle, was removed from the vehicle and transported to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

    Roads in the area remain closed and police say they are asking drivers to take alternative routes.

