One person seriously injured in Etobicoke apartment fire: EMS

Firefighters respond to a blaze at an Etobicoke apartment building on July 6, 2024. Firefighters respond to a blaze at an Etobicoke apartment building on July 6, 2024.
One person was seriously injured and a dog was rescued from an overnight apartment fire in Etobicoke, paramedics tell CP24.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Kendleton Drive, near Kipling Avenue and Albion Road, for reports of a fire around midnight.

Toronto Paramedic Services told CP24 that one person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the fire. A dog was also rescued from the apartment’s balcony, officials said.

Crews remain at the scene and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

