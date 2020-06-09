TORONTO -- One male has died and another remains in hospital following a shooting that sent children and others scrambling for cover at a park in the Leaside area Tuesday evening.

It happened at Leonard Linton Park on Research Road, in the Eglinton Avenue and Laird Drive area, at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Witnesses in the area said they heard five to six shots and then saw people running in all different directions.

Toronto police confirmed that two people were found at the scene with gunshot wounds.

One male was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries and another was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

At around 10:20 p.m. Toronto police said the victim who was in critical condition died of his injuries in hospital.

The homicide unit is now investigating.

While initial reports suggested the shooting happened at a skatepark within Leonard Linton Park, police said it’s still not clear exactly where the gunfire came from.

“There is no information to indicate shots were actually fired in the park,” Duty Insp. Joe Matthews told CP24. “It was near the park, or on the south side of the park is the information that we have at this point. But there are no other specifics.”

Yellow police tape cordoned off much of the park Tuesday night and bullet holes could be seen in a grey vehicle at the south end.

“We are appealing to the public to reach out to us if they have any dashcam (footage) or any video or pictures that they were taking or running in the park at the time of the incident,” Matthews said.

Gunfire sent kids scrambling

Area residents told CP24 that they are shocked at the shooting, which occurred on a warm evening that saw many people outdoors enjoying the weather.

An 11-year-old boy who was in the park when the gunfire erupted said he heard people yelling to get down and that’s when he ran and hid behind a stump and then ran into a nearby house with a friend.

“I just wanted to get out of the park and try to stay alive and not get hit,” he said. “We’ll probably never come back here again.”

Rajiv Dixit told CP24 that his 10-year-old son came running home, shaken, after the shots rang out.

“He heard shots, he came running and then there was a panic around,” Dixit said. “He was shocked, he was shocked. He said there was a shooter. He locked the doors. It’s a very unpleasant… he’s shaken up to be very frank.”

Dixit said area residents are “shocked” and upset about the gunfire.

“This is a quiet neighbourhood. That park is meant for the kids,” he said.

There is no information so far about possible suspects. Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.