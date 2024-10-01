York Regional Police set up two command posts amid escalating tensions in Middle East

York Regional Police say they are deploying two command posts amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

One command post will be stationed near the Promenade Shopping Centre in the area of Bathurst Street and Clark Avenue.

Police said the second post is a mobile unit throughout Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham. Officers will be at Longo’s on 2810 Mackenzie Drive on Oct. 4 and 8, Hillcrest Mall on Oct. 5, Armadale Community Centre on Oct. 6, and Jaffari Community Centre on Oct. 7.

“Due to increased tensions in the Middle East and as we approach the one-year anniversary of the events of October 7, 2023, @YRP is deploying two command posts and additional patrols to ensure our community remains safe and secure,” their social media post read.

Officers will also be conducting increased foot and mobile patrols near faith-based institutions, schools and community centres starting on Wednesday.

Police said they “will not tolerate any form of hate crime or the threat of violence against anyone: all hate/bias incidents will be investigated thoroughly.”

On Tuesday, Iran fired dozens of missiles into Israel in response to attacks that killed leaders of Hezbollah, Hamas and the Iranian military. Israel vowed to retaliate.

Before the missile attack, Israel said it launched a limited ground incursion in southern Lebanon targetting Hezbollah.

With files from The Associated Press