TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person rushed to hospital after shooting in North York

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Toronto police are investigating after one person was shot in North York Wednesday afternoon.

    Police say they received a call just before 4 p.m. about someone being found with a gunshot wound in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Signet Drive, east of Weston Road.

    The victim was rushed to the hospital, police say, but there is no immediate word on the extent of their injuries or their condition.

    Police say an SUV was seen fleeing the area, but it is unclear if it is connected to the shooting.

    No suspect information has been released.

