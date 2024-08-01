One man dead after motorcycle crashes on Hwy. 427 off-ramp in Toronto

One man has died after his motorcycle crashed on a Highway 427 off-ramp overnight.

It happened at the off-ramp from the northbound lanes of the highway to Rathburn Road.

Ontario Provincial Police said a passerby called police around 2:40 a.m. after noticing the collision.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist from Mississauga was found off the roadway. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, OPP said.

It's not yet clear what caused the collision, police said.

The ramp to Rathburn Road is expected to remain closed until around 7:30 a.m. as police investigate the fatal collision.