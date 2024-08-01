TORONTO
Toronto

One man dead after motorcycle crashes on Hwy. 427 off-ramp in Toronto

The Highway 427 off-ramp to Rathburn Road is closed following a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist August 1, 2024. The Highway 427 off-ramp to Rathburn Road is closed following a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist August 1, 2024.
One man has died after his motorcycle crashed on a Highway 427 off-ramp overnight.

It happened at the off-ramp from the northbound lanes of the highway to Rathburn Road.

Ontario Provincial Police said a passerby called police around 2:40 a.m. after noticing the collision.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist from Mississauga was found off the roadway. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, OPP said.

It's not yet clear what caused the collision, police said.

The ramp to Rathburn Road is expected to remain closed until around 7:30 a.m. as police investigate the fatal collision.

