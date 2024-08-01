Murder charge laid in death of missing Markham, Ont. woman

York Regional Police say they have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after the remains of a missing Markham woman were found 90 minutes north of the city.

Earlier this week, officers looking for 57-year-old Ying Zhang in the City of Kawartha Lakes found human remains in a garbage bin.

The coroner has since confirmed the remains as Zhang, police said in a news release Thursday.

Zhang was last spotted on the morning of July 25 in the Woodbine Avenue and Steelcase Road area. She worked at a wellness centre at a commercial plaza in the area and family reported her missing that evening when she didn't return home from work, CTV News Toronto previously learned.

A white van and a suspect with a green garbage bin on wheels were seen in the same area at the time of Zhang's disappearance, police said. They also said there was information that the van travelled to the City of Kawartha Lakes that day, which eventually led them to search the area.

On July 29, police announced that they had charged 26-year-old Changlin Yang of East Gwillimbury, Ont. with kidnapping, forcible confinement, and aggravated assault in connection with Zhang’s disappearance. The charges have now been upgraded to second-degree murder, police said Thursday.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the killing so far, though they have said they believe it was targeted.

They are asking any possible witnesses or anyone with additional information to come forward to investigators.