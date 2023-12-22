One person in hospital with serious injuries following overnight shooting near Jane and Finch

TORONTO
    One person is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting near Jane and Finch.

    Police say they received the call for a shooting in the area of Shoreham Drive and Jane Street at approximately 11:37 p.m. Multiple shots were fired, according to police.

    One male victim attended hospital on their own with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. No suspect information is available at this time.

    Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police.

