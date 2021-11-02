TORONTO -- One person is in hospital following a shooting in the city’s Eglinton East area.

Toronto police said they received reports of a shooting in the area of Bellamy Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 6:20 p.m.

Police said there were reports that an occupant in a vehicle shot at another vehicle.

Shell casings were located in the area and one man came to hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

The vehicles involved in the shooting may have been involved in fail-to-remain collisions while fleeing the area, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police.