One person in hospital after Toronto shooting
Toronto police investigate a shooting in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Bellamy Road. Tuesday November 2, 2021. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
TORONTO -- One person is in hospital following a shooting in the city’s Eglinton East area.
Toronto police said they received reports of a shooting in the area of Bellamy Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 6:20 p.m.
Police said there were reports that an occupant in a vehicle shot at another vehicle.
Shell casings were located in the area and one man came to hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.
The vehicles involved in the shooting may have been involved in fail-to-remain collisions while fleeing the area, police said.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police.