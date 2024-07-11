One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland

One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the amusement park in Vaughan said ride operators on the Swing of the Century reported a guest injury shortly after 2:30 p.m.

"Park medical staff and EMS responded, and the guest was taken to hospital," the spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Toronto.

"An incident investigation is underway. The safety of our guests and associates is our top priority."

York Region paramedics told CP24 that there was a 30 to 40-foot fall from a ride and said one person was taken to a trauma centre.

They did not say the extent of the person's injuries or current condition.

The circumstances that led to the fall are unknown.

According to Canada's Wonderlands' website, the ride, which was previously called Swing of Siam, was one of the 26 original rides when the park opened in 1981.

Canada's Wonderland says the swing ride has free-hanging seats suspended from an elevated, rotating and slanting tower. It can take up to 48 riders.