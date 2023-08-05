One person found with gunshot wound near Toronto's waterfront: police

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found shot near the waterfront Saturday night.

Officers were called for a shooting in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Bathurst Street shortly before 9 p.m.

The male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound when officers located him, police say.

He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for a male suspect between 20 and 35 years old, approximately five-foot-eight to six-feet-tall with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Roads in the area are closed for investigation.