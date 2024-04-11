TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person dead, two others seriously injured after triple shooting in downtown Toronto

    Police respond to a triple shooting at Queen and Portland streets in downtown Toronto Thursday April 11, 2024. (Courtney Heels /CP24) Police respond to a triple shooting at Queen and Portland streets in downtown Toronto Thursday April 11, 2024. (Courtney Heels /CP24)
    One person is dead and two others are in hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in downtown Toronto's Fashion District.

    Police said they responded to Queen Street West and Portland Street around 2:36 a.m. for a call about a shooting outside of an establishment.

    Two adults were then transported to hospital in serious condition while a third was transported with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

    Police later confirmed that one of the victims died of their injuries in hospital.

    There is little information so far about the suspects, but police said they fled in a dark vehicle.

    Yellow police tape blocked off a wide swath of businesses on Queen Street Thursday morning and police said the area is closed as they investigate the fatal shooting.

