One person dead, two injured in shooting in St. Catharines, Ont.
One person has died following a shooting early Sunday morning in St. Catharines, Ont.
Niagara Regional Police Service said officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 3:40 a.m. in the area of Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street.
Officers said they found three victims at the scene. One person was pronounced dead, while two others were transported to hospital.
One of the two injured suffered from serious injuries and was transported to an out-of-town hospital for treatment. The second person is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The area in and around the shooting is currently closed to traffic while officers investigate and process the scene.
Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit has assumed control of this investigation and are asking witnesses or anyone in the area with dashcam or surveillance footage of the incident to contact Det. Sgt. David Pierini at (905)-688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 1009134.
Montreal
London
Kitchener
Northern Ontario
Ottawa
Windsor
Barrie
Atlantic
Calgary
Winnipeg
Vancouver
Edmonton
