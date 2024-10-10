TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person dead following industrial accident in Mississauga

    Peel police are on the scene of an industrial accident in Mississauga on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (CTV News Toronto) Peel police are on the scene of an industrial accident in Mississauga on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (CTV News Toronto)
    One person is dead after an industrial accident in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.

    Peel police say they received a call for the accident just before 4 p.m. It happened in the area of Dundas Street and Wharton Way.

    A worker was taken to a local trauma centre, where they were pronounced dead, police say.

    The circumstances surrounding the incident are not immediately known.

    Police say the Ministry of Labour has been notified and will be attending the scene.

