One person dead following fire in Toronto's west end

One person is dead following a smoky fire at a commercial building in Toronto’s west end, says Toronto fire.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews removed one individual from a second-floor window of a building at 1554 Bloor St. W, just west of Dundas Street West.

The fire broke out around 2:10 p.m.

Currently, eastbound Bloor is blocked at Perth Avenue. Southbound Dundas is off limits at Boustead Avenue. Toronto police are advising drivers to expect delays. Streetcar service has also been suspended due to fire hoses on the road.

This is a developing news story. More to come.