TORONTO -- A man has been pronounced dead and a woman has been taken to hospital following a double shooting in Brampton.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Countryside Drive and Airport Road Wednesday afternoon at around 4:47 p.m.

Police initially said that one person had been shot and that another had suffered a “gunshot related injury,” but investigators later confirmed that both people had been shot.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said. The woman has been transported to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition, police said.

There was no immediate word on the exact ages of the two victims.

Three suspects are believed to have fled the area. There is no suspect information so far, police said.

Shortly after the shooting, a burning vehicle was found at Grenoble Boulevard and Williams Parkway, a short distance away from the shooting scene. Police said they are investigating whether the vehicle may be connected to the deadly shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information top contact police.