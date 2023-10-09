One person dead after shooting at Pickering casino

One person is dead after gunfire rang out at a Pickering Casino on Thanksgiving, Durham Regional Police say.

Police said early Monday morning that one person was injured and suffered life-threatening injuries at the establishment, located near Church Street and Highway 401.

In an update shortly before 7:30 a.m., police said the victim has since died of their injuries.

The Homicide Unit is now taking over the investigation.

Few other details have been released so far.

Images from the scene showed an ambulance and a heavy police presence outside the casino.

A portion of the casino remains closed as police investigate the shooting.

Investigators are asking people to stay clear of the area for the time being.