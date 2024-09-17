TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person dead after highrise fire in Scarborough

    Emergency services are on the scene of an apartment building fire in Scarborough on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (CP24) Emergency services are on the scene of an apartment building fire in Scarborough on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (CP24)
    One person is dead after a fire broke out at a highrise in Scarborough Tuesday evening.

    Crews were called to 3131 Bridletowne Circle, in the area of Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue, shortly after 8:30 p.m.

    Toronto police said there were reports of windows breaking and debris falling from the building.

    Firefighters later located one person inside a unit on the ninth floor.

    Toronto paramedics told CP24 that one person was pronounced dead at the scene while a second individual was transported to a local hopital with minor injuries.

    The fire has been knocked down, Toronto Fire Services said. The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown.

