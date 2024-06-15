TORONTO
One person dead after fire at Picton apartment complex

One person is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Prince Edward County.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at a building on West Mary Street in Picton at around 2 p.m. on June 14.

One person was subsequently transported to hospital, where they were pronounced dead, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a statement.

Police did not give the age or gender of the person who died.

"The investigation will remain ongoing with the assistance of the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal, the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service," OPP said.

No further details have been released so far.

