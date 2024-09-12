TORONTO
Toronto

    • One person critically injured in Etobicoke 'altercation': police

    Share

    One person has life-threatening injuries after what police are calling an “altercation” between a group of people in Etobicoke early Thursday morning.

    It happened in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue just after 6 a.m., police said.

    Police haven’t disclosed what led to the altercation, or how many people were involved, but said at least one person was transported to hospital in critical condition.

    In an email to CP24, Toronto Paramedic Services said they responded to a call for a possible stabbing in the area.

    Officers are at the scene and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News