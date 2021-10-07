TORONTO -- One person suffered critical injuries following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Whitby this morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the collision occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway near Brock Street, briefly blocking lanes in both directions.

Police say traffic slowed suddenly and triggered a chain-reaction collision. One person suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital via Ornge air ambulance.

One other person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact investigators.