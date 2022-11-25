One pedestrian dead after collision in Brampton
One pedestrian is dead and another is in unknown condition following a collision in Brampton Friday morning, Peel Regional Police say.
Police say they responded to reports of two pedestrians struck in the area of Heritage Road and Steeles Avenue at around 5:45 a.m.
One pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other has unknown injuries, police said.
The intersection is closed in all directions as police investigate.
The area is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time, according to police.
More to come.
