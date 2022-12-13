One man dead, two people in critical condition after 3-alarm fire at Toronto apartment building
One man is dead and two other individuals are in critical condition following a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.
Toronto Fire responded to reports of a blaze at a seven-storey building attached to the All Saints Church at 319 Dundas Street East, near Sherbourne Street, shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
Firefighters encountered heavy smoke on multiple floors upon arrival.
The blaze escalated to a three alarm with approximately 60 to 80 firefighters on scene at one point.
"What was described to me by the incoming crews is they were rescuing countless numbers of people that were overcome by smoke in the hallway. We were able to rescue a number of them out," Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop said at the scene.
However, one male has since been pronounced deceased in hospital and two other individuals are in life-threatening condition, Jessop said.
Toronto police said the deceased is a man in his 40s and that a man in his 70s is in critical condition.
Two firefighters also sustained minor injuries, according to Jessop.
Toronto Fire said the blaze originated in one unit and smoke spread throughout the hallways.
Jessop said there is significant damage to the third and fourth floors due to the heat and smoke.
"All I can tell you is that being up on that third floor and speaking with our crews, there was zero visibility. The crews did outstanding work. This could have been a lot worse had it not been for the quick action of our crews," he said.
Toronto Fire said the blaze originated in one unit and smoke spread throughout the hallways.
Jessop said there is significant damage to the third and fourth floors due to the heat and smoke.
"All I can tell you is that being up on that third floor and speaking with our crews, there was zero visibility. The crews did outstanding work. This could have been a lot worse had it not been for the quick action of our crews," he said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Four provinces to be impacted as 3,000-kilometre-long storm heads into Canada
Parts of southern Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec are expected to get remnants of a wide-reaching U.S. storm that is expected to cause blizzards in some states.
Sick Ontario preschooler airlifted 350 km from home due to full local hospital
An Ontario mother says her son’s recent experience in Ontario’s packed pediatric health-care system has left her and her family terrified.
Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages 'terrified' in face of higher interest rates upon renewal
Canadians whose mortgages will soon be up for renewal say they're 'terrified' of not being able to afford payments. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages who either plan to sell their home, shop around for rates or cut back on spending to make ends meet.
Canadian military officers handed guilty verdict, reprimanded after inappropriate 'call sign'
The Royal Canadian Air Force says two military officers have been handed reprimands and minor suspensions of pay for failing to enforce the military's orders on preventing and addressing sexual misconduct.
How dangerous 'selfish genes' succeed, according to new research
New research is providing important insights on how a dangerous selfish gene also referred to as a DNA parasite functions and survives – information that could one day help control pests like mosquitoes.
6 killed, including 2 officers, in Australian ambush, siege
Six people, including two young police officers, were shot and killed at a property in rural Australia after officers who arrived to investigate reports of a missing person were ambushed, authorities said Tuesday.
BREAKING | FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
The former CEO of failed cryptocurrency firm FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, U.S. and Bahamian authorities said Monday.
5 things to know for Tuesday, December 13, 2022
A sick Ontario preschooler is airlifted 350 kilometres from home due to his local hospital being full, some Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages are 'terrified' as interest rates rise ahead of renewals, and parts of Canada are expected to get hit by remnants of a wide-reaching U.S. storm. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
U.S. scientists set to announce fusion energy breakthrough
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was set to announce a 'major scientific breakthrough' Tuesday in the decades-long quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars.
Montreal
-
Quebec can welcome 112,000 immigrants a year, says Trudeau
Quebec can very well receive 112,000 immigrants a year, and mainly francophones, in order to maintain its political weight in the country while protecting the French language, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Trudeau said Quebec already has 'all the tools' to ensure that 'almost all of these people would be francophones.'
-
Suzuki and Dach star in shootout as Canadiens rally past Flames 2-1
It's rare that goalies are the stars in an NHL shootout, but Calgary's Jacob Markstrom and Montreal's Jake Allen stole the show on Monday. Flames forward Tyler Toffoli took a double-minor penalty at the start of overtime but Markstrom denied the Canadiens for four minutes to force a shootout. Allen got the last laugh on the other side of the ice, however, denying Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri in the shootout to seal the Canadiens' 2-1 win.
-
Ukrainian family among passengers stranded at Montreal airport after Flair Airlines cancelled flight
Multiple passengers including a family fleeing the war in Ukraine are stranded at the Montreal airport after their Flair Airlines flight to Calgary was cancelled.
London
-
Will your priorities for London align with city council’s objectives?
With a number of crises needing city hall’s attention, municipal politicians have launched a process to establish their goals in the city’s 2023-2027 Strategic Plan.
-
Alberta fireball challenges theories of solar system’s origin: Western University
A fireball over the skies of central Alberta last year captured the attention of international researchers, including astronomers at London, Ont.’s Western University. On Monday, the university announced that the cosmic origins of this particular meteoroid is now “challenging” long-held beliefs about the origin’s of the solar system.
-
Multiple charges laid after driver in stolen vehicle crashes into hydro pole
A London man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle and then crashed into a hydro pole before fleeing the scene, Middlesex County OPP said.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region public school board considers return of masking
Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustees voted in favour of a motion to request masking while inside buildings operated by the school board.
-
Sunday stabbing in Kitchener sends two men to hospital
Two men were stabbed after being confronted by a group of people on Sunday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
-
'Recipe for disaster': Residents raise safety concerns over Waterloo roundabout
There are renewed calls to introduce safety measures to a Waterloo roundabout after a recent crash involving a pedestrian.
Northern Ontario
-
Inquest into miner’s cyanide death begins in Timmins
An inquest into the death of millwright Denis Millette, 52, at Detour Lake Gold in June 2015 began Monday.
-
Province investigating after moose shot and killed out of season near Timmins
Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are hoping the public can help them find whoever shot and killed a moose earlier this month south of Timmins.
-
Local generosity helps restock shelves at Pauline's Place
The shelves at one Sault emergency shelter are looking full thanks to the generosity of locals.
Ottawa
-
CHEO struggles with more severe cases of flu and more hospital admissions
CHEO is warning of a difficult holiday season as the number and severity of cases of the flu and respiratory viruses surge in the capital.
-
Capital Sports, Trinity settle LeBreton Flats lawsuit
A years-long legal dispute between a company owned by late Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and a prominent developer over an ill-fated bid to redevelop LeBreton Flats has been settled.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City committees to be formed today
We will find out today who will sit on the city of Ottawa’s standing committees and who will chair them.
Windsor
-
Owner of former church in Stoney Point seeking to demolish heritage building
A historical church in Stoney Point could soon meet the wrecking ball as council mulls a report pointing to structural issues that pose a safety risk.
-
Healthcare crisis sparks protest outside Windsor Regional Hospital
Dozens gathered near Windsor Regional Hospital Monday to protest the Ford government’s handling of the healthcare crisis.
-
Mainly cloudy day expected in Windsor-Essex
A pleasant day is in the forecast for Windsor-Essex on Tuesday. According to Environment Canada, temperatures will remain seasonal before getting slightly warmer on Wednesday and into the later part of the week.
Barrie
-
Georgina Fire gets carbon monoxide training gift
Georgina is one of 50 Ontario fire departments sharing $250,000 in the Safe Community Project Assist program.
-
Barrie man's stolen truck found in shipping container
Police are reminding motorists to take extra steps to ensure thieves don't target their vehicles after two were found inside cargo containers ready to be shipped.
-
Up to 25cm to blanket central Ontario: This is when to expect it
Environment Canada has issued a significant weather outlook calling for 10 to 25 centimetres of snow to blanket the region starting Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Warnings expanded in Maritimes as winter storm approaches
Environment Canada extended winter storm watches and warnings into eastern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island Monday afternoon.
-
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Here is a list of Maritime school closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
-
'I want to see him': Father of Dieppe, N.B., murder victim speaks
It was an emotional day in a Moncton courtroom as the man charged with first-degree murder in 24-year-old Max Boudreau's death appeared before a judge.
Calgary
-
'His departure has left a void': Friends confirm identity of man killed in weekend incident
The friends of a Calgary man say they are saddened and heartbroken after Abdul Gebi Teshite was found dead near his car Saturday night.
-
Alberta pays the most for auto insurance, report suggests
A new report finds Alberta drivers are paying much more to insure their vehicles, adding fuel to the fire of the opposition's suspicions that the government is gouging residents.
-
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in southeast Calgary collision
Calgary EMS say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Fire that destroyed Rennie Hotel was 'deliberately set': RCMP
Manitoba RCMP says the fire that destroyed a landmark in a small southeast Manitoba community was deliberately set.
-
Winnipeg MP Jim Carr dies after battle with cancer
Winnipeg politician Jim Carr has died following a battle with cancer.
-
'Harvard Gardens': Crescentwood neighbours join forces to create massive skating rink
A handful of neighbours along Harvard Avenue have turned their front yards into a massive skating rink that spans several houses.
Vancouver
-
After World Cup, rising soccer star returns to B.C. school to inspire students
Fresh from representing Canada at the World Cup in Qatar, rising soccer star Joel Waterman made a triumphant return to his former high school in B.C.'s Fraser Valley Monday to share some inspiring words with students.
-
Police using bait packages to nab porch pirates in B.C. city
Bait packages are being strategically placed on doorsteps across New Westminster, B.C., in an effort to catch and deter so-called porch pirates.
-
Family of Cree teen who died in B.C. group home worries inquest recommendations won’t be implemented soon enough
The family of Traevon Desjarlais is speaking out, saying they hope recommended changes to B.C.'s child welfare system are implemented in time to prevent future tragedies.
Edmonton
-
'Spending like a drunken sailor': Sohi hot mic comment caught during budget debate
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi made an off-hand comment Monday evening that was caught by a hot microphone during discussions about the city's capital budget.
-
Coliseum demolition given green light by city council
City council paved the way for the demolition of the former Northlands Coliseum to free up the site for future development.
-
Boldy has goal, assist to lift Wild to 2-1 win over Oilers
Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, Freddy Gaudreau also scored, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Monday night.