A man injured in an incident in Regent Park this morning has died, Toronto police confirm.

A police investigation was launched in the area of Gerrard and River streets this morning and paramedics say a male was transported from the area to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police later confirmed that the man died from his injuries.

Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

The area is currently blocked to traffic and streetcars are on diversion.

More to come…