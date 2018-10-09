One male in hospital after shooting in city's Caledonia-Fairbank neighbourhood
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 5:30AM EDT
One male has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto’s Caledonia-Fairbank neighbourhood.
Officers were called to the area of Ennerdale Road, near Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street, shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting.
When police arrived on scene, one male was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics confirmed.
Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.