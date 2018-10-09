

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male has been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto’s Caledonia-Fairbank neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the area of Ennerdale Road, near Eglinton Avenue and Dufferin Street, shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting.

When police arrived on scene, one male was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics confirmed.

Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.