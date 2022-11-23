One dead, two others injured after collision in Toronto's east end

One person has died and two others are in hospital following an overnight collision in Scarborough.

It happened on Steeles Avenue East near Sewells Road, on the border with Markham before 5 a.m.

Toronto Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were transported to hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police have not yet provided any details about the person who died or said what caused the collision.

Steeles Avenue remains closed in both directions between Ninth Line and Reesor Road as police investigate.