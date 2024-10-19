TORONTO
Toronto

    • One dead, three to hospital following Brampton quadruple shooting: PRP

    Police can be seen on scene of a quadruple shooting that happened in Brampton on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Simon Sheehan / CP24) Police can be seen on scene of a quadruple shooting that happened in Brampton on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Simon Sheehan / CP24)
    One woman is dead and three other people are in the hospital following a quadruple shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning. 

    According to police, the shootings happened in the Rutherford Rd S and Selby Rd area just after 6 a.m.

    A Peel police officer is seen in this Oct. 19, 2024 photo. (Simon Sheehan / CP24)

    Peel EMS said that three of the victims are women and one is a man. Two of the female victims, including the woman who died, had “multiple gunshot wounds.”

    The third woman and the male victim were both sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds, EMS said.

    Homicide detectives are investigating. Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects at this time.

    Rutherford Road near Glidden and Shelby remains closed at this time. 

