One dead, three to hospital following Brampton quadruple shooting: PRP

One woman is dead and three other people are in the hospital following a quadruple shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning.

According to police, the shootings happened in the Rutherford Rd S and Selby Rd area just after 6 a.m.

A Peel police officer is seen in this Oct. 19, 2024 photo. (Simon Sheehan / CP24)

Peel EMS said that three of the victims are women and one is a man. Two of the female victims, including the woman who died, had “multiple gunshot wounds.”

The third woman and the male victim were both sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds, EMS said.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects at this time.

Rutherford Road near Glidden and Shelby remains closed at this time.