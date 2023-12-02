One dead, one in hospital after vehicle crashes into Lake Ontario

A man is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle crashed into Lake Ontario early on Saturday morning.

According to Toronto Fire, first responders attended 176 Cherry Street at the lakeshore at approximately 3:30 a.m. Two men were allegedly able to get out of the vehicle, but one was then unaccounted for. Fire crews immediately commenced a water search and rescue for the individual, who was found and transferred to EMS, who pronounced him deceased on scene.

The man in hospital is in stable condition, per Toronto Paramedics.

The vehicle is still in the lake.

First responders have not yet released identifying details of the man who died.