One dead, one critical after Hwy. 403 crash in Hamilton

Provincial police respond to a collision on Highway 403 near Lincoln Alexander Parkway. (Twitter/@OPP_HSD) Provincial police respond to a collision on Highway 403 near Lincoln Alexander Parkway. (Twitter/@OPP_HSD)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Florida search

Former U.S. President Donald Trump had a penchant for collecting. And that lifelong habit -- combined with his careless handling of classified information, and a chaotic transition born from his refusal to accept defeat in 2020 -- have all culminated in a federal investigation that poses extraordinary legal and political challenges.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton