One dead following North York house fire: Toronto Police
One person has died after being pulled from a house fire in North York on Saturday morning.
According to Toronto police, the fire happened in the Finch Avenue W and Grantbrook Street area just after 6:30 a.m.
Acting Platoon Chief Godfry Greaves confirmed that the victim is a 65-year-old woman. She was the only person pulled from the house, and there are no other victims.
Montreal woman feels scared after seeing drone outside her bedroom window
It's not something you like to see when you're in your apartment, laying in bed in your underwear on a hot summer day: a drone hovering outside your window.
In Montreal, services for the vulnerable trigger backlash, but no easy solutions
Officials in Montreal are struggling to get the public on board with the city's approach to treating people with severe addiction and homelessness, as those social crises become fodder for political attacks.
Ottawa teacher facing sexual assault charges involving minor, police looking for other victims
The Ottawa Police Service says a teacher is facing charges related to alleged sexual assaults involving a minor under the age of 18.
Two adults seriously injured following highrise fire in Centretown
Ottawa Paramedic Service says two adults were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a fire in a highrise building in Centretown in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.
Sudbury police investigating arson after speed camera set on fire
Six speed cameras set up around Greater Sudbury have drawn a lot of ire from residents, attracting some vandalism and police are now investigating after one was set on fire overnight.
Southern Ont. pair fined $10,500 for moose hunt violations in northern Ont.
A hunter from Amherstburg and another from Guelph have been fined at total of $10,500 for moose-hunting violations dating back to 2022.
Rockwood man killed in Highway 7 crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
Blind dog up for adoption at K-W Humane Society
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is hoping to find a forever home for a blind dog named Honey.
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
London, Ont. truck driver named 'TCA Highway Angel' for rescuing trapped trucker
The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) says London, Ont.’s Joseph Carroll rescued a trucker in Ohio after his vehicle crashed and he had been trapped beneath debris.
-
Heading out on a day trip to a local swim spot? Here are a couple of things to keep in mind.
If you want to make sure that you’re swimming safe, it's important to not only be aware of high waves, and strong currents, but of bacteria that may be present in the water.
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Kingsville hires long time local firefighter as new fire chief
Following the relocation of previous Fire Chief Jason Suchiu earlier this summer, The Town of Kingsville announced the hiring of its new fire chief today – long time resident Scott Moore.
-
Windsor Symphony Orchestra free summer concerts continue in July
Enjoying music outdoors continues this weekend courtesy of Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) with free summer concerts in our community.
Midland man charged in death of 23-year-old woman
Provincial police investigating a homicide in Midland have charged a local man with murder.
Jet Ski operator helps save drowning man in Kempenfelt Bay
A Barrie jet ski operator put her water safety training to the test this week as she helped to rescue a drowning man in Kempenfelt Bay.
'We're famous for our skies': The science behind a Manitoba sunset
To catch a glimpse of a beautiful sunrise or sunset is one of the great wonders of nature.
Tenants evicted from Winnipeg apartment in process of returning home
The tenants evicted from an apartment building at 285 College Avenue may be back home in time for the weekend.
Assiniboine Park attractions closing early for comedy festival
With the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) in town at Assiniboine Park, some of park’s other amenities have adjusted their hours of operation.
Newfoundland premier says crew members on missing fishing boat found alive
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.
Three soldiers confirmed dead after crash in Sheffield, N.B.
Three soldiers died in a non-service related, single-vehicle crash in Sheffield, N.B., over the weekend.
Daughter of Stan Rogers performing in musical dedicated to his songs
“Stan Rogers: A Matter of Heart” is a musical production focused on the songs and stories of the famed Canadian performer running in the Island Theatre Festival on P.E.I. in July and August.
Woman found dead in suitcase in Newfoundland; spouse found dead, suspected in killing
Police in St. John's, N.L., say a woman's body was found in a suitcase in the city's downtown this week and her spouse — who was found dead a day prior — is suspected of killing her.
Newfoundland town on edge as crews search for missing vessel with 7 people aboard
Anxiety gripped a Newfoundland fishing community Friday as a massive search was underway for a missing vessel carrying seven harvesters that hadn't been heard from in two days.
Alberta town takes action fighting crime, addressing homelessness, addictions issues
In Cold Lake, Alta., drivers leaning through windows at the McDonald’s drive-thru have been ambushed by people running by and snatching food right out of their hands.
Breathing new life into an old Whyte Ave staple: Army and Navy building being renovated
The Army and Navy department store on Whyte Avenue closed in 2020 and didn't reopen, to the disappointment of area residents. Now, new life is being breathed into the building.
Dozens forced from northern Alberta community after fire threatens key road
Dozens of residents of a northern Alberta hamlet were out of their homes Friday as a wildfire threatened their community.
Calgary clinches CEBL playoff spot, defeating Montreal 90-80
The Surge are back in the playoffs, after defeating the Montreal Alliance 90-80 Friday night at WinSport.
'They did a really good job on it': Obsidian green jerseys a hit with Rider fans
The newest alterations to the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ wardrobe is catching on quickly with their fan base.
Sask. man charged with manufacturing firearms
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested and charged with manufacturing firearms following an investigation on July 10.
Sask. RCMP arrest man for cattle rustling near Moosomin
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a man for stealing 14 calves from a farm over the course of three incidents.
Saskatchewan Party candidate for nomination withdraws, apologizes for putting child in blackface
A former prospective Saskatchewan Party nominee has apologized for putting a student in blackface.
Sask. farmers say weigh the 'pros and cons' to soaring land prices
Saskatchewan had the highest increase in farmland value in the country in 2023, according to a report from Farm Credit Canada (FCC).
'We're doing the right thing': Sask. Métis nations gather for annual Back to Batoche
Métis nations from across the country, along with thousands of attendees, have come together for a half-week of music, entertainment, and celebration of Métis culture at the annual "Back to Batoche" festival.
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
Wildfires erupt in B.C. with more heat and thunderstorms on the way
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
B.C. nurse disciplined for diverting narcotics, working while impaired
A B.C. nurse was disciplined by the regulatory body for the profession this week for diverting narcotics and other related infractions.
Victoria's plan to better enforce daytime sheltering rule will fail, advocates say
Outreach workers say the City of Victoria shouldn’t bother developing a plan to better enforce its bylaw against daytime sheltering. They say enforcing the rule won’t work because there’s nowhere for people to go.
