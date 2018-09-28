

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man is dead and another person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga late Thursday night.

Police say that the collision occurred on Winston Churchill Boulevard south of Burnhamthorpe Road just before 11 p.m.

Both victims were initially transported to hospital, however the male victim was later pronounced dead.

Winston Churchill Boulevard was closed in both directions between The Collegeway and Cornish Road for several hours but has since reopened.

Police say that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision remains ongoing.