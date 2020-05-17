TORONTO -- A man is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in Scarborough Sunday evening.

Toronto police were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of shot fired.

One person was initially reported to have been shot, but police said they later located a second shooting victim.

Toronto paramedics said two male victims were transported to a hospital with critical injuries. One of the men was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

No suspect information has been released.

Police are investigating.