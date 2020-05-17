One dead, another injured in Scarborough shooting
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue that injured two people. (Beatrice Vaisman)
TORONTO -- A man is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in Scarborough Sunday evening.
Toronto police were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of shot fired.
One person was initially reported to have been shot, but police said they later located a second shooting victim.
Toronto paramedics said two male victims were transported to a hospital with critical injuries. One of the men was later pronounced dead.
The homicide unit has been called to investigate.
No suspect information has been released.
Police are investigating.