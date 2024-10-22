TORONTO
    All but one lane on Toronto-bound QEW in Burlington closed after rush hour crash

    All lanes of the eastbound QEW, except for the HOV lane, are closed at Third Line following a multi-vehicle collision.
    A multi-vehicle collision on the Toronto-bound QEW has shut down all but one lane of traffic during rush hour on Tuesday, says the OPP.

    Currently, drivers are only able to use the high-occupancy vehicle lane, police said in a post on X.

    The five-vehicle crash happened late Tuesday afternoon on the eastbound lanes of the highway, just before Third Line.

    Police say one driver suffered serious injuries and has been taken to the hospital.

    Cleanup is now underway. Police say the content of a truck involved has to be emptied before it is uprighted.

    The highway is expected to reopen just after 6:30 p.m.

